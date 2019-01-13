Share:

MELBOURNE - New coach Rainer Schuettler’s experience as a former player at the top level has been invaluable for Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber and the world number two believes her poor end to last season is truly behind her. Kerber, a triple Grand Slam winner, parted ways with coach Wim Fissette ahead of the WTA Finals in Singapore due to differences of opinion. A month later Kerber announced former Australian Open finalist Schuettler as her new coach. “I think he is (my) first coach that also played,” Kerber said Saturday during her pre-Australian Open news conference. “He knows how it is to being under pressure, to having the emotions on court. He understands my thinking. On court he is also a hard worker, he loves the sport like me. We are both really trying to do our best. –Agencies