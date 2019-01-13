Share:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Sunday directed to expedite work on ongoing hydro-power projects in the province.

Chairing a meeting in Peshawar, Mahmood Khan said that Chashma Right Bank lift project would play an important role for the revival of economic stability and added that the project would also improve the agriculture sector in the province.

He said that a separate institute would be established for inclusion of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) related projects.

The chief minister said that CPEC would bring investment and economic activities in the country. He said that the mega project would resolve the issue of unemployment and would stable the economy of the province.

Earlier, the KP government had completed 255 mini micro hydro-power projects in 12 northern districts of the province to provide inexpensive electricity to people on September 30 last year.