Share:

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan has said the government is giving top priority to the betterment of lives of the masses of the province.

In a statement, he said the government is also making all out efforts to provision of all civic amenities to the residents and working out result-oriented plans for the coming generations.

The Chief Minister said their coalition government took action on each and every issue during its four month tenure of office and did legislation as per aspirations of the masses of the province.