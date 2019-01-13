Share:

Lahore - Matloob Ahmed of Lahore Gymkhana maintained lead on third day of Bank AL Habib’s 8th Rashid D. Habib Memorial National Professional Golf Championship being played at Karachi Golf Course.

On Saturday, he scored 69- l3 under par with a total of 203 for three days with 13 under par. The runner-up was Hamza Amin of Islamabad who did 68 with 4 under par. His total for three days is 204-12 under par. Today Muhammad Naeem of Peshawar played well to achive third position with 67-5 under par.

Last year’s defending champion Muhammad Shabbir Iqbal is on 4th position with 209-7 under par. Waheed Baloch of KGC is at sixth position today with 211 -5 under par. The 46 golfers shortlisted after two-day cut participated from all over Pakistan played with clear visibility on KGC’s greens.

This year, the main tournament is being played over 72 holes from 10th to 13th January 2019 with cut over final two days as per Pakistan Golf Federation’s (PGF) rules. The Senior National Professionals & Junior Professionals will also be playing in their respective categories concurrently. As before, Appearance Money amounting to Rs. 500,000 will be distributed among top five golfers of Pakistan. The golfers also have only one day left to call their lady luck and put a hole-in-one for taking Bank AlHabib’s brand new 1300cc car.

The Pros and Caddies round concluded today with Ayaz Gul achieving the top position, followed by Taj Nabi of KPT and Shehzad Yousuf. Nabeel Khan took the lead in KGC caddies category. M Nawaz and Kalfort Jan followed him with second and third positions respectively.

Latif Khaskheli took first position in the KGC Veteran Professionals category. In this category second position went to Syed Jamal Badshah and Abdul Karim took third. The final round for Senior and Junior Professional Golfers will be played today (Sunday) followed by Prize Distribution ceremony.