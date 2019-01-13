Share:

Rawalpindi - The continued rain hit the twin cities on Saturday while Murree received heavy snowfall, dropping the mercury level and making the weather chilly.

However, the rain was blessing for many, especially for food lovers in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Scores of families thronged Murree to enjoy the snowfall. City Traffic Police on directives of Chief Traffic Officer Muhammad Bin Ashraf made special traffic plan to facilitate tourists besides issuing an advisory for the violators.

According to details, the twin cities including cantonment areas witnessed rainfall from Friday night and it continued till filling of this report varying from drizzles to showers.

The Met Office recorded 10mm rain in Islamabad and 5mm rain in Rawalpindi. It said that a westerly wave was still affecting upper and central parts of the country and was likely to move east-ward during the next 24 hours.

Mainly very cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, partly cloudy weather is expected in Malakand, Hazara divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, the Met Office said. On the main roads, the light rain created slushy mess and problems for the road users. Mud and puddles made the city roads too slippery to drive on.

There were reports that traffic signals on the main city road went out of order and the traffic remained suspended for several hours at Asghar Mall Chowk, Siddiqui Chowk, Pindora, Moti Mehal Chowk, Naz Cinema, Chandani Chowk, Rehmanabad, Fowara Chowk, Kamran Market, Secretariat No.2, The Mall and Tench Bhatta.

Motorcyclists bore the brunt at many roads due to rain. Some bikers at the busy Faizabad Intersection in Islamabad were seen taking refuge under the bridge while pedestrians and commuters took cover under bus-stop sheds or buildings close by.

The markets and shopping malls witnessed less rush but the stalls of coffee, corn soups, fish, ‘pakoras’ and ‘samosas’ attracted the people till late in the night.

Nisar Ahmed, a resident, said that the winter provided better opportunities to the food lovers to enjoy good food. He said that the recent spell was also welcome as dust would settle down with this.

Tahir Ahmed said that the light rain made the environment clean at least for few days. He said that the slushy mess on the roads forced mostly people to stay at homes.

He said that the rain for few hours was welcome by him as the continuous rain disturbed his routine. He said that he had to go to work on motorcycle but in winter and during rain, it created problems for him.

Wajid Satti, a spokesman to the CTO, said that Murree received heavy snow and traffic police put extra arrangements in place to facilitate the tourists. He added that so far Murree had received snow up to 1 foot. “So far, 39,700 vehicles have entered Murree while 14,400 exited the resort,” he said.

He said that CTO Muhammad Bin Ashraf had been monitoring the situation in Murree besides issuing an advisory for the visitors. He said that the tourists should avoid wrong parking. He said that the tourists could call on CTO Helpline Number 051-9269200 in case of any trouble while travelling on roads.