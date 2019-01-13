Share:

LONDON - The Ministry of Justice is considering banning prison sentences of less than six months in England and Wales. Ministers argue that short jail terms are less effective at cutting reoffending than community penalties. Prisons minister Rory Stewart told the Daily Telegraph that such sentences were “long enough to damage you and not long enough to heal you”. If such jail sentences were to be scrapped, it is thought it could free up thousands of prison places. Some 30,000 criminals, including burglars and most shoplifters, could be spared jail every year under the proposals, the Telegraph reports.