The beleaguered Sharif family took another hit on Sunday as the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to lodge another case against Shahbaz Sharif and his sons Hamza Shahbaz and Salman Shahbaz over accusations of transferring assets worth millions of rupees abroad using an ‘illegal’ Hawala/Hundi system.

In an ongoing investigation, the NAB officials have recorded statements of witnesses.

Besides, the NAB has decided to file a reference against Hamza Shahbaz for his alleged role being chief executive of the Ramzan Sugar Mills to get constructed a bridge facilitating his mills out of the public money in Chiniot.

Moreover, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Saturday denounced Shahbaz Sharif for holding chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and vowed to lodge a case against him at the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP).

Earlier, the NAB asserted to have obtained Shahbaz s properties, accounts and vehicles’ details from 1997 to 2004, and from 2007 to 2018, respectively.