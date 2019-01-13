Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Imran Ismial has said that a university not only imparts higher education but also conducts research and development which have direct impact on the national growth and economy.

Addressing the convocation of NED University of Engineering & Technology at the main campus of the university here on Saturday, he said NED, with its qualified faculty and strong administrative infrastructure has been at the forefront of research endeavors and contributing to Pakistan's economy. The Governor while appreciating the role of NED in imparting education and conducting research said that the university has responded to many national challenges in a very pro-active way like setting up of a Water Institute and establishment of National Incubation Center.

Extending congratulation to the students, the Governor said that the students who have pursued their studies with hard work and dedications the convocation is, no doubt, a rewarding moment for them and pride for the parents and teachers too, whose guidance and support enabled them to achieve this milestone.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was the guest of honour on the occasion. Some 1885 candidates received their Degrees of Bachelors and Masters whereas 4 Scholars were awarded PhD Degrees.