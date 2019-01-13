Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Football Federation president Syed Ashfaq Husian Shah Saturday said if FIFA decided to suspend Pakistan’s membership then they will announce our future course of action.

“It is not a new threat that FIFA will take action against PFF. We know these tactics were used in the past too and we are fully prepared to tackle them. The football structure in Pakistan is completely destroyed and previous administration has left a lot of problems for us. We want to work for the betterment of football in general and footballers in particular.”

He said If they failed to deliver and don’t fulfil their promises, they will step aside and won’t cling on to posts. He alleged that previous federation office-bearers had plundered with national wealth. He said the Supreme Court fully monitored the entire PFF election process. “We won’t make any changes to the schedule issued by the previous federation and won’t change management and coaching staff. We will start nation-wide talent hunt programmes very soon. Makhdoom Faisal Hayat had returned FIFA funds they had allocated for the PFF despite Supreme Court had ordered not to return the grant to FIFA. Fasial illegally attended Asian Football Confederation meeting. Makdoom spent a whopping Rs230 million in 8 months and never bothered to inform or provide details where the amount was spent.”

He said it was painful to see that Pakistan is standing at 199 in FIFA rankings and promised to give their level best to improve Pakistan rankings in next few months and years.