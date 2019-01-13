Share:

Islamabad - PML-N leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Saturday said that nobody could seek a national reconciliation order (NRO) and nor could anyone give one.

He said, “Those who seek an NRO don’t face the law and Nawaz Sharif has always faced the courts.”

Addressing a press conference held here, the PML-N leader criticised the PTI government for placing members of opposition parties on the exit control list (ECL). “They place people on the ECL because they want to pressure them,” he maintained. Abbasi said that his party wanted to help government improve the country’s economy, but the incumbent government didn’t have any economic policy.

He held the government responsible for the ongoing ‘economic crisis’ and said that it had broken all previous records of borrowing money.

Federal ministers and the members of the ruling PTI have been claiming for the past few months that the PML-N is requesting an NRO to quash Sharif’s sentences and cases against him.

The National Reconciliation Ordinance was issued in October 2007 by former military dictator Pervez Musharraf as a result of a deal with the political leadership.

The politicians, political workers and bureaucrats were granted amnesty under the NRO. It was introduced to pave the way for Benazir Bhutto’s return in 2007.

The prime minister doesn’t talk about five million houses and creating jobs. “The government has failed.”

Abbasi’s leader, Nawaz Sharif, is currently serving a seven-year sentence in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail after an accountability court convicted him in the Al-Azizia corruption reference in December last year.

Abbasi said the country’s economy was facing serious threats.

“The government does not possess any potential ability or hard work. The ministers do not have understanding and can only level accusations,” he criticised.

A solution to gas crisis was given six months back and the matter is not that much difficult to resolve, added the former PM.

Abbasi stressed that Sui Southern’s managing director had no connection with gas crisis.

“The opposition parties are united in parliament and their agenda is to reveal the inability of the government. We do not want to abuse anyone but work for the betterment of the country,” he declared.

“In our tenure, cabinet used to take decision in five minutes. Law of military courts was formed during our government. The government should explain the expansion in them. The decision will be taken by the parliament,” he emphasized.

About appointment of Justice Asif Saeed Khosa as new chief justice, Abbasi said that having expectation from judges was not accurate as their work was to provide justice to everyone.

Speaking over NRO issue, he said, “The authority to provide NRO rests with the dictator. The prime minister does not have any right to give NRO as per constitution. Nawaz attended 185 hearings. Such a person cannot ask for NRO,” he said.

Miftah Ismail also bashed the government saying that 2-8 percent loss was recorded during the first six months whereas the amount of loans had also gone up.

“The growth of economy has decreased and is heading towards negative,” he said. “The performance of private sector has also fallen. The exports did not witness an escalation in first five months,” criticised Miftah.

Second mini-budget is coming however; nothing significant has been done of the increasing dollar price, he added.

“No change has occurred in PM House as the UAE prince stayed there,” he maintained.