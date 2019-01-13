Share:

Minister for National Health Services Aamir Mehmood Kiyani said on Sunday more than twenty million Insaaf Health Cards will be issued by the end of this month.

Addressing a press conference at Holy Family Hospital in Rawalpindi, the Minister said these health cards will enable people to receive medical treatment at both government and private hospitals.

He said the financial package of health card has also been doubled.

The Minister said healthcare was ignored in the past but the incumbent government is giving special attention to this sector at the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Aamir Mehmood Kiyani said an addition of two hundred beds has been made at Holy Family Hospital.

He said 850 employees will be recruited in order to overcome staff shortage at health facilities.

The Minister said three new hospitals and one nursing university are being established in Islamabad.