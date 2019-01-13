Share:

NEW YORK - Pakistan’s new Ambassador to the United States Dr Asad Majeed Khan presented his credentials to President Donald Trump at a White House ceremony in Washington on Friday.

A press release issued by the Pakistan Embassy in Washington said that Ambassador Khan conveyed the greetings of Pakistan’s leadership to President Trump who reciprocated with similar positive sentiments for Prime Minister Imran Khan.

While responding to the President’s welcoming remarks, the Pakistani envoy stated that he would work tirelessly to enhance mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

President Trump has said that he wants to explore opportunities for the two countries to work closely together and to renew their partnership. Ambassador Khan has replaced Ali Jahangir Siddiqui, who relinquished his charge as ambassador earlier this month.