LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) commenced its annual inspection campaign of three and four star hotels in Punjab on Saturday.

PFA Director General Muhammad Usman said that food safety teams have visited 26 hotels and checked their kitchen premises, production area, warehouse, dining area and other sections. The PFA shut down three hotels and imposed Rs262, 000 fine on five hotels owing to failure to meet the standards of Punjab Pure Food Regulations. He said that the teams also warned 15 hotels, asking them to improve hygienic condition.

He informed that PFA has registered a case against Tourist Inn Hotel in police station on account of repeated violations of provincial food law and interference in the functioning of the PFA. DG further said that PFA shut down all hotels for using rotten vegetables and fruits, poor storage system, failing to meet hygiene working environment and not compliance of instructions.