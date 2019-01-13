Share:

Mangla - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday said the plunderers of national wealth would be punished as the government would continue the process of accountability without making any compromise.

Addressing a function organised here in his honour by Chaudhry Zaheer of Potha and Chaudhry Khalid of Barral, the minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan was fully committed to the accountability of the corrupt and would not spare anyone for his corrupt practices.

He said as per its election manifesto, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was running a clean and transparent government as not a single case of corruption had been reported since it came to power.

He said the measures taken by the PTI government since day one to make the country self-sufficient economically, had started yielding results as the exports had registered 4.68 percent increase and imports reduced by 8.88 percent during December 2018.

He said the initial working to construct five million houses had already started, while thousands of kanals of state land had been retrieved from the grabbers. The government would create over 50 million jobs in next five years, he added.

The minister said the government would ensure protection of the rights of the downtrodden people, besides narrowing the gap between the rich and the poor.

He appealed to the overseas Pakistanis to send remittances through banking channels. The year 2018 was the year of ‘achieving political victory’ for the country while it would gain economic success in the year 2019, he added.

The minister said ‘unbelievable changes’ had occurred in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The PTI led by him (Imran Khan) had defeated various mafias in the last general election, he added.

The country, he said, was being ruled by the mafia of two families. One was the Sharif family, which had made companies abroad on papers, while the other was led by Asif Ali Zardari, who also established firms only on papers for ‘devouring commission’, he added.

The mafias, he said, wanted the people to come on roads for saving the money looted by them. The people were not heeding their calls as evident from the fact that even 15 party workers did not reach the Kot Lakhpat Jail, Lahore, when their leader Nawaz Sharif was shifted there, he added.

He hailed the people of Jhelum who had also defeated the mafias in the last general election. He said the area of Mangla could become a tourism spot due to its historic importance, leaving behind the places in Mauritius, Switzerland and Maldives.