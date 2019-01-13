Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Saturday gave an ultimatum of one week to withdraw the decision of keeping the senior party leaders including Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and others on ECL otherwise it would move court for placement of Prime Minister Imran Khan and some of his cabinet colleagues on ECL.

The decision came in response to the government decision to keep the names of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah’s name on ECL despite the apex court direction to remove the same from the list the PPP leaders came up with strong reaction and said that if the names of their leaders were not removed from ECL the party would approach court to get the names of Prime Minister and some of his cabinet colleagues and party leaders on ECL on the similar grounds used against the PPP leaders.

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the matter of keeping or removing the names of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah from ECL would be made after going through the detailed judgement of the apex court in this connection.

PPP leaders said that the similar charges and investigations were also going on against some of the federal cabinet members and even Prime Minister Imran Khan so their names should also be included in the ECL like in the case of PPP leaders facing some inquiries and investigations had been made.

Fawad Chaudhry informed that in the cabinet meeting Ministry of Law had informed that they had not received an written verdict from the apex court on the subject and it would not be in a position to comment on it and matter should be deferred till the time they would secure written order in this connection.

So the Federal Cabinet ruled out the request from Interior Ministry to remove the names of 20 people from the ECL in the fake bank accounts case which also included the names of Bilawal and Murad Ali Shah.

Initially when the names of some 72 persons including the names of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Asif Ali Zardari, Ms Faryal Talpur, Murad Ali Shah and others were placed on ECL the PPP had come up with strong reaction and iits Secretary General Farhat Ullah Babar wrote a letter to Interior Minister seeking placement of nine ruling party leaders including Prime Minister Imran Khan on ECL as they were facing similar inquiries and investigations on the basis of which the PPP leaders names were placed on ECL.

In the letter PPP had demanded placing of the names of nine senior leaders of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and allied parties, including Prime Minister Imran Khan, on the Exit Control List (ECL) for being accused in corruption cases.

The nine leaders whose names the PPP wanted to see on the ECL include federal Ministers Pervez Khattak, Fehmida Mirza, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Zubaida Jalal, Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan, senior Minister of KP Atif Khan, senior Minister of Punjab Aleem Khan and Jehangir Khan Tareen of the PTI.