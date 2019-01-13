Share:

Paris Saint-Germain made a comeback from their frustrating French League Cup elimination for a 3-0 road victory over Amiens, while Guingamp were restricted to the bottom with a 1-0 home loss to Saint-Etienne in the 20th round of Ligue 1 on Saturday.

PSG had seen their 44-match winning streak in domestic cup competitions ended in Wednesday's French League Cup quarterfinals against Guingamp, while regrouping themselves back in the league through second-half goals from Edinson Cavani, Kylian Mbappe and Marquinhos.

PSG, without their Brazilian star Neymar, failed to create concrete chances in the first half. Actually, it was their goalkeeper Alphonse Areola that was made to sweat on blocking Eddy Gnahore's shot in the stoppage time for a clean sheet. The visitors managed to move ahead before the hour mark, as Angel Di Maria's shot struck the arm of Alexis Blin inside the box. Cavani stepped up to convert the ensuing penalty for his 11th league goal of the campaign.

Amiens were reduced to 10 men after Khaled Adenon was sent off for a second yellow card for a foul on Mbappe in the 66th minute, thus failing to restrain the leaders' attack afterwards. Mbappe, who had been criticized much for his sluggish performance in the French League Cup, had his response four minutes later. The 20-year-old forward sidefooted Cavani's cross in a counter-attack for his league-leading 14th goal.

Brazilian center half Marquinhos wrapped up PSG's victory with 11 minutes to play, as he collected Julian Draxler's cutback to score. With two matches in hand, PSG restore their 13-point advantage over second-placed Lille, who won at Caen 3-1 on Friday. Guingamp failed to maintain their momentum in recent weeks against Saint-Etienne. Wahbi Khazri scored the only goal of the match with a superb free-kick in the seventh minute.

Guingamp almost leveled the score in the 62nd minute, but Ronny Rodelin's shot was denied by the post. Saint-Etienne move within a touching distance from the top three, level on points with third-positioned Lyon. Elsewhere, Nice edged Bordeaux 1-0 through Allan Saint-Maximin's spot kick in the 16th minute. Spanish midfielder Cesc Fabregas is expected to make his Monaco debut on Sunday when the league strugglers visited Marseille.