HYDERABAD - The President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh Chapter, Ameer Bux Bhutto, has vowed that the party was fully determined to root out corruption from the country and to put the looters behind the bar.

With the formation of PTI government in centre and other province, an era of justice has prevailed and now all those who usurped the rights of the people and plundered the national exchequers would be dealt accordingly, he maintained.He expressed these remarks while delivering his presidential address at the workers convention of PTI Hyderabad division here on Saturday, which attended by large numbers of divisional and district party office bearers and workers from Hyderabad and other districts of Hyderabad division as well as Mirpurkhas and Nawabshah divisions.

Ameer Bux Bhutto said that both PML (N) and PPP governments were involved in spreading the cancer of corruption in the country and destroyed the economy by taking loan of 30 billion dollars. He claimed that debt amount was reserved in the personal lockers of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari instead of being spent for the welfare of masses, he added that now time has come to make them accountable and recover each penny of looted amount.

He said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been convicted by the court of law and now passing his life behind the bar and similarly, Asif Zardari and his sister have no way to escape but Adiyala Jail. Besides money laundering scam, he said that there were numbers of corruption cases upon Asif Ali Zardari and his sister which they have to face in future.

The PTI Sindh President said that PPP had lost the public support as its government disappointed them and created sense of deprivation. The PTI is the hope for people of Sindh, he said and assured that whenever the party come into power in Sindh, it would rebuild the destructed infrastructure, ruined by PPP rulers during last 10 years of government. He said that a people friendly government has been formed in the centre and other provinces which has capability to bring the country out from crisis and bring prosperity in it.

He said that PTI Sindh Chapter has decided to organise the party at the grass root level so that it could be able to bring new hope among the people of Sindh that PTI is the only party which could resolve their issues of poverty alleviation and unemployment.

While appreciating the efforts of party workers, he called upon them to forge unity among themselves and spread the party message in every nook and corner of the province.

The organisation of the party has been started and soon the process will be completed in districts of the province, he assured.

Among others, the Senior Vice President PTI Sindh Sadaqat Ali Khan Jatoi, Gul Muhammad Rind, Naheed Khuhawar, Nisar Zai, Javed Latif Memon, Raees Ismail Soho, Meharunnisa, Aneesa Waliullah, Zubair Khatri, Raees Allah Bux Khan Nizamani, Wali Muhammad Brohi, Seema Shaikh, Ayoub Shar and Dr. Mustanisr Billah addressed the workers convention.

A large number of citizens including Mir Mehran Khan Talpur son of Mir Haider Ali Khan Talpur announced joining of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf.