Lahore - Punjab University has awarded four PhD degrees to scholars. Maleeha Manzoor got her degree in the subject of Zoology after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Microalgal Conversion of Food Industrial Wastes into Biodiesel and Animal Feed’, Mehwish Akram in the subject of Chemistry after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Potocatalyzed Degradation of Synthetic Dyes from Textile Dyeing Effluents’, Nafisa in the subject of Agricultural Sciences (Plant Pathology) after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Phenotypic and Molecular Marker Assisted Screening of R Gene Analogues Against Alternaria Solani for Early Blight Disease in Tomato’ and Ayesha Batool in the subject of Education after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Relationship of Personal and Institutional Factors with Research Productivity Among Faculty Members of Public and Private Sector Universities of the Punjab’.