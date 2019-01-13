Share:

LAHORE - Punjab government is planning to construct a tunnel for Sikh Yatrees in Nankana Sahib to better traffic flow, Lahore Commissioner Dr Mujtaba Piracha said on Saturday.

Lahore Commissioner Dr Mujtaba Piracha said that a tunnel would be constructed from railway track to Baba Guru Nanik Gurdawara. He said the tunnel not also provide security of Sikh visitors. He said that 205 meter long and 16 meter wide underground way would be constructed, adding that, a large number of Sikh visitors were being expected to come Nankana to participate in 550th birth celebrations of Baba Guru Nanik this year. He said that officers of Railways would visit suggested platform nearby Janam Asthan and make feasibility soon. The commissioner also said that Education Department, Evacuee Trust Board and Railways would also issue NOCs. He said that Divisional Intelligence Committee had already allowed the construction of tunnel for security point view.