SIALKOT-Deputy Speaker of National Assembly Saleem Khan Suri said that the economic and industrial growth was on the top on the economic agenda of the government. He said that government was making hectic efforts to boost the national economy and strengthen the national commerce and trade by removing all the hurdles from the smooth way of economic stability of the country. He stated these remarks while addressing an important meeting of Sialkot exporters held at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Saturday.

SCCI President Khawaja Masud Akhtar presided over the meeting. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, Provincial Minister for Special Education Punjab Ch Ikhlaq, PTI stalwart Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and Chairman Sialkot International Airport's Business Development Committee Mian Naeem Javaid also attended the meeting. Deputy Speaker of National Assembly asked the business community of Pakistan to adopt the unique export culture of Sialkot to boom up national exports. He said that the government was making all-out sincere efforts to ensure doing business easy in Pakistan. He urged the Sialkot exporters to make strategic thinking to boost the national exports. "The government will support business community in every matter", he pledged.

Qasim Khan Suri added that the government was evolving positive and effective strategies to boost exports through the direly needed reduction in cost of doing business in Pakistan as well. Deputy Speaker narrated that the government was fully aware of the perturbing problems being faced by the business community, saying that the government was making all out sincere efforts for the early amicable solution to these problems by taking the businessmen into confidence as well.

PM's Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar revealed that the government was making proper planning , evolving effective and positive policies to boost industrial sector, besides, taking business community into confidence for ensuring complete implementation on business and investment-friendly policies in country.

Later, The NA Deputy Speaker unveiled about Rs5 billion industrial and social package for Sialkot, saying that the PTI government has focused on the uplift of the Sialkot following its global industrial significance. He stated these remarks while talking to newsmen at Jinnah House Sialkot here after this noon. Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, PTI Central Punjab President Umer Dar and PTI stalwart Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan were also present on the occasion.

The NA Deputy Speaker said that the Punjab government had also approved the mega project of establishing an international standard industrial park over 3,000 to 4,000 acres of land in Sialkot. He said that this industrial park would help promote the export-oriented industries of Sialkot, providing the skilled work force to Sialkot industries by putting them in the modern lines besides opening the doors of maximum job opportunities to the local people.

The Deputy Speaker added that the Punjab government had also allocated special development funds of Rs1.2 billion for ensuring the early completion of much delayed mega project of international standard "Sialkot Tannery Zone". This mega project has been lying incomplete in Sialkot for the last one decade.

He said that the Punjab government had also released special development funds of Rs1 billion for the establishment of an international standard Bus Stand at Sialkot for providing state-of-the-art transport and travelling facilities to the people of Sialkot. "Suitable place is being search for this project," he added. He said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar would visit Sialkot soon, and he would lay the foundation stones of mega projects of Industrial Park, Sialkot Tannery Zone and international standard Bus Stand here.

He said that the CM would also launch an advanced "Qeemat Bazaar" and an "Public Services" mobile phone applications in Sialkot for keeping the local people aware of the daily updated prices of daily used commodities in Sialkot markets besides ensuring the easy access of the people of Sialkot district to all the urban and rural union councils through this Public Service app.

The Deputy Speaker said that the PTI government was making hectic efforts to raise the living standard of the downtrodden people by ensuring the early and smooth provision of all the basic facilities to the people at their doorsteps besides taking the poor people over the poverty line as well. He said that the government was making it a new Pakistan as envisaged by the Father of The Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.