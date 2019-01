Share:

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain says Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are brethren countries with their ties based on mutual respect, cooperation and trust.

He expressed these views in a telephonic conversation with his Saudi Arabian counterpart Turki Al-Shabanah on Sunday.

Chaudhry Fawad said visit of Saudi Crown Prince to Pakistan will further strengthen bilateral ties.

He said new vistas of cooperation will open up in diverse fields including Media in future.