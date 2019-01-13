Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza said that separate secretariat of the Council of Common Interests will be established soon to deal with the matter related to coordination among the provinces.

“Legal and research wings and other related departments to separately deal with the matter related to CCI would be ensured in the CCI’s secretariat,” said Minister IPC Dr Fehmida Mirza in an exclusive chat with The Nation. The minister said that the previous government unfortunately had not made serious efforts for establishing separate status of the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

The incumbent government is serious for establishing a separate secretariat of the CCI, as it started efforts soon after coming into power.

“The related constitutional requirements for THE separate secretariat have almost been completed and infrastructure is in progress,” said the minister.

The purpose of establishing a permanent independent secretariat of the CCI is to swiftly deal with matters among the provinces. The previous government (PML-N government) had tried to give a separate status to the Council of Common Interests but it could not be formed. The then minister Riaz Pirzada had also several times tried to convince former prime minister Nawaz Sharif but it could not be formed in PML-N era.

The constitutional experts said the non-formation of permanent secretariat of CCI was also creating differences within government’s ranks. The separate secretariat of CCI could deal with many internal matters of the provinces.

According to the prescribed rules and procedures, there shall be a permanent Secretariat of the Council. According to the constitution (Article-154/3), the council must meet at least once in a month and have a permanent secretariat.

Sources said that the communication related to next meeting of the CCI might be made in the separate secretariat. The next meeting of CCI is expected in next month.