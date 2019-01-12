Share:

HAFIZABAD-Assistant District Public Prosecutor Hafizabad Naila Amjad Awan who was shot dead Friday morning by unidentified accused has been laid to rest in the Garhi Awan graveyard. The funeral was attended by large number of lawyers including DBA office-bearers, members of judiciary, traders, social and political workers.

The police were interrogating several suspects but so far no one was arrested nor could the motive of the murder be ascertained.

The DPO has assured the lawyers that the accused involved in the incident would be arrested shortly.