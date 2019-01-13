Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of South Korea to Pakistan, Kwak Sung-Kyu has assured that his country will continue its investment in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK), especially in the power sector.

The Ambassador made the assurance during his meeting with President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan in Islamabad on Saturday.

Kwak Sung-Kyu said that the hydropower projects of Patrind and New Bong have already been completed by South Korea , and Gulpur hydropower project is under construction. Another hydropower project at Athmuqam is in the planning phase, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Masood Khan invited South Korean entrepreneurs to diversify their investments in Azad Kashmir to other sectors, such as information and communication technology and IT industry.

He also thanked South Korean Ambassador for his country's contribution to the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan, which monitors ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC).