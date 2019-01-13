Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ministry of National Health Services on Saturday appointed new vice chancellor of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University on temporary basis.

The permanent position of VC at SZABMU is vacant since retirement of its first VC Dr Javed Akram in January 2018.

Later, Dr Abid Farooqi was appointed as acting VC of the university.

However, the university was headless since October 2018 after the retirement of Dr Abid Farooqi. Now, the ministry of NHS has appointed Dr Iqbal Memon as acting VC of SZABMU.

The notification issued by the NHS said that ‘the president of Pakistan in his capacity as chancellor of the SZABMU has allowed Dr Iqbal Memon, Professor at Anaesthesia department at PIMS, to act as the vice chancellor of the SZABM, as a temporary arrangement, for a period of 3 months or till appointment of a regular vice chancellor, whichever is earlier with immediate effect’.

The senate standing committee on NHS was briefed that the process of appointment of permanent VC at Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University was delayed due to legal lacunas in the university act.

PMDC officials had said that Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University had no medical college after separation from Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

Previous acting VC Dr Farooqi had also written a letter to ministry of NHS to form a search committee to appoint the permanent VC immediately.

The letter stated that the university came into existence through an Act of the Parliament and started functioning in January 2014. Dr Javed Akram was the first vice chancellor.

His tenure expired on 6th January, 2018 and in the absence of a regular successor, I had to take over as the acting vice chancellor due to being acting chancellor at that time.

The letter said: “If the office of the vice chancellor is vacant or the vice chancellor is absent or is unable to perform functions of the vice chancellor owing to any cause, the acting vice chancellor shall perform the functions of the vice chancellor”.

He said that an anomalies committee was constituted as per the Amendment Act 2018 to sort out the lacunae in the integrated working of the 3 related institutions.