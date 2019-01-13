Share:

US President Donald Trump has said he wants to explore opportunities for Pakistan and US to work closely together and to renew their partnership.

Trump made the statement at a ceremony held at the White House, where Pakistan's newly appointed ambassador Dr Asad Majeed Khan presented his credentials to the US president.

“Ambassador Khan conveyed the greetings of Pakistan’s leadership to President Trump who reciprocated with similar positive sentiments for Prime Minister Imran Khan,” the press release said.

Responding to the president’s welcome remarks, the ambassador stated that he would tirelessly work to enhance mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

In reply, President Trump said that he wants to explore opportunities for the two countries to work closely together and to renew their partnership, the press release stated.