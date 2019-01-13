Share:

Delegation of leading Turkish company TMT led by its chairman Omer Cikin called on Minister Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Saturday and showed interest in investment in manufacturing of medical equipment. The minister said that Sialkot and Wazirabad were major industrial hubs in manufacturing of surgical instruments in Pakistan. “TMT has good repute and fame internationally in the field of medical equipment. We would not miss the chance to get benefit from Turkish expertise in manufacturing of medical instruments”, she said. She urged TMT to extend support for installing state of the art equipment in ambulances run by Rescue 1122. While mentioning of Prime Minister’s visit to Turkey, she said that Imran Khan was personally doing efforts to encourage foreign investment. “Turkey is the best friend of Pakistan. Both countries bounded in social, political and religious terms for last many centuries. Visit of Prime Minister Pakistan has opened new avenues of bilateral cooperation”, she said. She also commended the President of Turkey for raising voice of ummah on international forums. She said that security situation in Pakistan was now satisfactory which paved the way of foreign investment. “TMT should transfer latest technology to Pakistan”, she said. Omer Cikin said that his company was providing services in various countries including Europe. “After the visit of Pakistani Premier, we want to start business from Punjab”, he said. “Only financial benefit is not our objective. We want to cooperate in strengthening of Pakistani economy”, he said.