FAISALABAD-French Embassy Counsellor for Cooperation and Cultural Affairs Andre de Bussy has said that France and Pakistan are enjoying excellent educational and agricultural ties. He called on University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice Chancellor Dr Zafar Iqbal Randhawa at VC Chamber.

Faculty of Food, Nutrition and Home Sciences Dean Dr Masood Sadiq Butt; and Dr Rizwan also attended the meeting. Andre de Bussy also stressed upon the need to further strengthening agricultural, academic, textile and cultural ties to get benefit from each other experiences that would help combat the common challenges.

He said that they would help UAF promote Cheese culture. He said that French language courses being offered at UAF that would help raise understandings among the people.

UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Zafar Iqbal Randhawa said that the university had the faculty of 700 and out of which 480 faculty members were PhDs. He said majority of the university doctors had studied abroad.

He said that they were setting up different clubs of foreign qualified faculty members of Europe, America and China so that they can interact with the experts of country where they studied and contribute their effective role to address the challenges and problems.

He said that UAF ties with educational and research institutions were being further boosted Dr Masood Sadiq Butt said that French Centre set up at UAF had produced 100 students in French language for the educational, research and business purposes.

He said that University was having a number of faculty members who studied from France. He said they were planning an international conference in the weeks to come in which Australian experts will come.

Steps pledged for public service

Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Baitul Maal Ajmal Cheema has said that the social welfare activities were being expanded to serve the suffering humanity in a better way and a number of steps were being taken by the department in this regard under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He stated this while distributing certificates to the participants of a one-day training workshop at Learning & Capacity Building Centre in social welfare complex, People Colony. As many as 35 participants attended the workshop including medical social officers and representatives patient welfare societies of Faisalabad division.

The Minister appreciated the step of holding training workshop and said that capacity building of the officers and staff was imperative to raise the quality of departmental services. He emphasized upon medical social officers to perform their duties with new commitment and zeal for the help of deserving and needy patients.

He said that efforts should be mobilized to seek the support of the philanthropists for collecting resources. He said that a campaign should be launched to adopt a needy patient and all out efforts be made for his complete medical treatment which is great social service.

The Minister said that steps should also be taken for organizing medical camps at far flung rural areas with the joint collaboration of health department and philanthropists for the provision of medical facilities to the deserving people at their door steps.

He said that the present govt. would bring change in social development by taking the measures of human development. He stressed upon the participants of the training workshop for utilizing their professional capabilities for social development and motivating the affluent of the society for welfare projects.

Earlier, Director Social Welfare Shahid Rana thanked the Minister for distributing certificates among the participants of the training workshop as chief guest.

He said that learning and capacity building center had been established two month before under the vision of Minister Social Welfare and regular workshops were being conducted for the training of the officers, staff and representatives of NGOs which yielded encouraging results. The participants of the workshop expressed their views and said that the training workshops are very useful for attaining the latest knowledge and techniques of welfare activities.