KARACHI - A suspected target killer fled from a hospital where he was admitted for treatment, police officials said on Saturday.

Javed Akhtar alias Ali Baba was arrested by Korangi police over charges of target killings, possessing illegal arms and police encounters. He was brought to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre from Central Jail of Karachi. DSP Saddar Police Kanwar Asif said that the two of his guests who arrived to visit him helped him flee.

“They also snatched a sub machinegun (SMG) from one of police guards.”

Three policemen – head constable Asif and constables, namely Gulzar and Aslam – were deputed for his security; however, head constable was absent when the incident took place. Reacting to the incident, police high-ups reached the hospital and arrested two police constables of the Court police and registered an FIR No. 25/19 under Sections 223, 224, 225 and 392 of the Pakistan Penal Code on behalf of Court police official at the Saddar police station.

DSP Kanwar Asif further said that the police was looking for the head constable who had been on the run, adding that target killer was caught just a few days ago. The DSP said that the police was also looking for the fleeing target killer and his companions who helped in fleeing him from police custody.

Sindh Minister for Prison Syed Nasir Hussain Shah also took a notice and sought a detailed report from the IGP Prisons.