Share:

LAHORE: Wheat growers have been advised to monitor weather conditions so the crop could be managed accordingly. According to local Met office here on Thursday, the growers should water wheat crop as per recommended schedule besides paying attention towards removal of weeds for obtaining good and quality yield of the crop. Moreover, agriculture experts said that according to an estimate weeds could reduce production up to 50 per cent so farmers should carry out anti weed sprays recognizing the weeds. Growers were further suggested not to carry out spray in case of fog, gusty wind or rain. Flat fan or T-jet nozzles should be used for spray and growers must make sure that same part of the crop not get sprayed two times, experts added.–APP