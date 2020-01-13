Share:

WAZIRABAD - The elections of Wazirabad Bar Association completed as Mustansar Ali Gondal has been elected as president for 11th consecutive time while Rana Khalil Ahmad Khan elected as general secretary.

Madam Uzma Iqbal, Hasan Raza Jhamat, Malik Jawad Ahmad and Usama Jamshed have been elected unopposed as vice president, finance secretary, library secretary and auditor respectively.

Election was held on three seats include president, General Secretary and joint Secretary. Mustansar Ali Gondal , sitting president and Salah-ud-Din qaisar were contesting for the office of president in which Mustansar Gondal defeated Salah-ud-Din Qaisar by 392-217 with clear difference of 175 votes.

On the seat of General Secretary, Rana Khalil Ahmad Khan defeated his rival Saqib Bashir Cheema by 420-184 votes and Waqas Kadhar won the seat of Joint Secretary and bagged 380 votes as against his rival Mubeen Cheema who scored 229 votes. Total Votes were 756 while 615 were polled. 8 votes were rejected. During polling 3 lawyers include Nasir Mehmood, Rana Sadaqt Ali and Yasir Hussain Waqar were detected while polling fictitious votes but they managed to escape leaving their identity cards with polling staff. They were checked by the polling Agents of Salah-ud-Din Qaisar who submitted an application with Chairman Election Board Naveed Aslam Cheema for the registration of case against the forgers.