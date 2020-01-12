Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad police arrested 201 outlaws during the last week and recovered looted items including gold ornaments, three cars and three bikes worth millions of rupees from them, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

He said following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed had directed all police officials to accelerate efforts against anti-social elements and ensure their arrest.

As per orders of Islamabad police chief, renewed efforts were made and the police achieved remarkable success.

Owing these efforts, the spokesman said, 40 persons were arrested for their involvement in dacoity and robbery cases besides recovery of valuables including gold ornaments, three cars and three bikes. Meanwhile, 31 absconders were held during the same period and 28 accused were nabbed for their involvement in bootlegging and drug-peddling activities.

A total of 2.906 kilogram hashish, 2.855 kilogram heroin, 115 gram ice and more than 100 alcohol bottles were also recovered from them. The police also arrested 28 persons for having illegal weapons and recovered 23 pistols, two daggers and 109 rounds from them Sixty-seven accused wanted to police for their alleged involvement in crime cases of various nature were also held. The challans of 154 cases were referred to the relevant courts after completion of investigation on them. DIG (Operations) Waqar uddin Syed has said that criminal elements would not to be spared and those involved in such acts would have to face action as per law. Waqar uddin Syed said a massive crackdown was underway against anti-social elements is underway.

He has also appealed the citizens to cooperate with Islamabad in curbing activities of such elements, according to the officials.