Share:

LAHORE - Federal Interior Minister Brig (retired) Ijaz Shah on Sunday that the law and order situation in the country was far better than the past and the year 2020 would not only be the year of change but also it would be the year of the country’s progress and prosperity.

The minister was talking to reporters after participating as the chief guest in a polo match here on Sunday. To a question, the federal interior minister termed it a routine matter that allied parties had by and large reservations over some issues. However, the year 2020 would prove to be the year of development and prosperity of Pakistan.

To another question, he said that politics penetrated into cricket sports. “We are going to organise PSL matches in Pakistan as law and order situation is now far better than the past.

You are well aware that who is thwarting Bangladesh team’s trip to Pakistan,” he said while referring to India. About Indian army chief’s statement against Pakistan, he termed it irresponsible remarks and said that he should not have given such statement in the prevailing situation.