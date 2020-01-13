Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment on Sunday issued the annual performance report for 2019 and claimed that they recovered Rs 100billion during the last year. A spokesman said that out of the total amount, Rs 1567million were direct recovery while Rs 96,727million were recovered under the head of land recovery. Similarly, Rs 2449 million were recovered under the head of indirect recovery. The report also claimed that the ACE received 22,940 complaints in 2019 and they redressed at least 21,950. Similarly, the ACE held 5,238 inquiries and decided 4,828 ongoing inquiries while 1,340 cases were registered. The decision was given on 1,518 ongoing cases, 869 challans were submitted, 254 raids were conducted and 1,597accused were arrested. The anti-corruption authority also nabbed 48 court absconders and 312 proclaimed offenders in 2019.