LOS ANGELES-Amy Poehler and Tina Fey are to host the Golden Globes in 2021.

The 2020 ceremony may have only just been last week but it has already been announced that the comedic duo will co-host next year’s offering.

Paul Telegdy, Chairman at NBC Entertainment, said: ‘’NBC has long been the home to two of the funniest people on the planet - Tina Fey and Amy Poehler - and we didn’t want to wait any longer to share the great news that they’ll be hosting the Globes once again.’’

Whilst Lorenzo Soria, President of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, added in the statement: ‘’There’s no denying that Tina and Amy’s comedic chemistry is infectious. We can’t wait to see the dynamic duo return to the Golden Globes stage.’’

And Amy Thurlow, President of dick clark productions, shared: ‘’Tina and Amy have provided Golden Globes viewers with some of the most memorable moments the show has ever seen. We’re thrilled to welcome them back in 2021.’’

Amy and Tina will take over from Ricky Gervais, who was heavily criticised for his comments after fronting the ceremony for a fifth time last week.

Pledging to ‘’go out with a bang’’ as he mocked the star-studded audience, he said: ‘’You’ll be pleased to know this is the last time I’m hosting these awards, so I don’t care anymore. I’m joking. I never did. I’m joking, I never did.