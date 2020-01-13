Share:

In November last year, veteran PCB Chief Operating Officer (COO) Subhan Ahmed resigned from his post after reports about a conflict between Subhan and Mani had started making rounds in the media.

The Chief Finanacial Officer of Pakistan Cricket Board, Badar M. Khan, has submitted his resignation. The decision was announced by the Cricket body. According to teh press release, the PCB is in process of finding a successor on the CFO position. PCB Chairman regarded previous CFO as "an important member of the PCB Senior Management Team".

“After serving under five PCB Chairmen since July 2011, it is now time to move on and explore other opportunities," Khan was quoted as saying in the press release. "It has been a pleasure to be a part of the PCB and not only contribute in the financial and commercial growth of the company, but also meet and work alongside some of the best professionals.