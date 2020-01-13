Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has given permission for activation of this traditional headman system in rural areas of the province. The government has decided to appoint around 45,000 numberdars (headmen) who will perform various important functions on behalf of the government with the goal to increase revenue collection and maintain law and order in their respective areas. The Punjab Land Revenue Act, 1967 has defined the role and responsibilities of headmen in revenue collection. The government has decided to reactivate the decades-old numberdari system aimed at improving revenue and liaison among the provincial government and rural folks.

The routine work of numberdars also include sending reports to the local government regarding encroachments and ensure the help to protect state lands from illegal occupants. Furthermore, Headmen seek to help the government to keep a vigilant eye over leakage of revenues and outbreak of any epidemic in their respective areas. It would be their responsibility to inform the competent authority about epidemics or outbreak of any disease in their villages.

The government seeks the improving of revenue collection and governance in the rural settings.

The title numberdar is used in the Indian subcontinent which as hereditary status applies to influential families of landlord (zamindar) of the village revenue estate who then exercise extensive governmental powers on issues realted to mainly revenue collection and also possess a share in it. It is practiced in collaboration with the police in order to maintain law and order in the village.