ISLAMABAD-The federal capital facing air pollution for the past three months was facing risk of increased air pollution due to declining temperature.
The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) weather forecast had predicted mainly cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts. However, in the prevailing weather condition, the risk for rise in air pollution was increased, said an official of Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).