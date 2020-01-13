Share:

Quetta - The Balochistan Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has declared emergency in seven districts of the province following the continuous heavy rain and snowfall across the province. According to details, the PDMA has declared an emergency in Ziarat, Harnai, Pishin, Mastung, Qila Abdullah and Kech districts of Balochistan. Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan visited PDMA control room and inspected the arrangements of the current weather situation. Balochistan is receiving rain and heavy snowfall while the Met Office has forecast chances of rain with occasional gusty winds in Karachi on Sunday. Five passenger vehicles stranded at Kaachar area of Mashkel in Balochistan due to heavy rainfall. The vehicles carrying over 25 passengers, including women and children, reports said. Moreover, snowfall blocked the highway from Mehtarzai to Zhob and several vehicles have stranded in the severe cold weather at the inter-provincial highway with dozens of passengers, including women and children. PDMA DG has said that the work has been underway to open the highway for traffic. Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani directed the PDMA and C&W departments to take necessary precautions following the torrential downpour and snowfall forecast, including ensuring the availability of heavy machinery to remove piles of snow and keep traffic functional on provincial highways.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bashir Khan, the administration is busy removing snow through heavy machinery at the spot and apealed to the people to avoid unnecessary travel on the route.

Heavy falls may generate flash flooding in districts of Turbat, Kech, Panjgur, Kalat, Quetta and Awaran during Saturday (Night) and Sunday.