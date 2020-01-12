Share:

LOS ANGELES-Eminem has been busily working on new music, according to producer S1.

The 47-year-old rapper has been busy ‘’cutting a lot of records’’, and S1 has suggested that the chart-topping star could soon be set to release a follow-up to 2018’s ‘Kamikaze’.

Speaking to HipHop-N-More, the producer shared: ‘’I don’t have a lot of information on it but I’ve been working with Eminem quite a bit.’’

Asked whether he’s been working on a new album, S1 added: ‘’They’re always real quiet and real secretive but I just know he’s been cutting a lot of records so we’ll see what happens with that.’’

Meanwhile, Eminem previously opened up on his feud with Machine Gun Kelly, saying he originally dissed the rapper because he accused him of hindering his career.