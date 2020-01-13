Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday that the demands raised by Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) as a political party were legal.

He added that it is not unusual for the emergence of differences between political parties. He added said MQM-P has right to have a difference of opinion as every political party has its own stance and vote bank. He added MQM-P is a coalition party of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the federal government and its reservations will be removed through consultation.

He said that a delegation led by Asad Umar will meet MQM-P leadership. The minister said there is no other political leader in the country which could compete Prime Minister Imran Khan.

While commenting over the offer made by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman to MQM-P, Chaudhry said Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari delivered an unserious offer to the government’s coalition partner. The leadership of MQM-P is sensible in making its decisions.

Criticising the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), the federal minister said there is a need to publish an ad for the searching Shehbaz Sharif, who had departed from the country while sending his brother Nawaz Sharif abroad.

Chaudhry revealed that many PML-N leaders are now wishing for the party’s position of Shehbaz Sharif. He added that it is the time to witness how PML-N leadership took control over his internal rifts.

Earlier in the day, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui announced he is resigning as Federal Minister for Information and Technology.

Speaking at a press conference, he said his being a member of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet served no useful purpose as there has been no progress towards the removal of their reservations concerning the issues confronting the port city.

Siddiqui, however, said his party would not withdraw support for the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). “We are not withdrawing our support,” he assured, adding his holding the portfolio of the federal minister was raising a lot of questions. He said his party intends to fulfill the promise it had made to the PTI.