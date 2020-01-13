Share:

Lahore - The City police on Saturday registered a criminal case against a senior admin official of a private company for arranging a wedding function at the Royal Kitchens of the Lahore Fort.

A police official told The Nation that raids were underway to arrest those involved in the misuse of the venue. An FIR was lodged on the complaint of WCLA Assistant Director Ali Islam Gull and Fatima Fertilizers Company Limited’s executive admin Asjad Nawaz Cheema has been nominated in the case. According to the FIR, the authorities had allowed the company to arrange a corporate dinner but the company converted it into a wedding function.

The complainant alleged that during inspection the Authority’s officials took up the case with Asjad who refused to follow the rules and regulations of the WCLA.