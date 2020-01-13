Share:

MIRPURKHAS - First rainfall of the winter season, accompanied by a wind storm, hit the city and other parts of the Mirpurkhas district on Sunday night, resulting in considerable drop in temperatures.

The cold wave that followed forced people to remain indoors.

Reports say that it remained cloudy during the day, while chilly winds severely affected the business activities.

At night, however, it suddenly started raining. The rainfall continued intermittently and as a result water was accumulated on the main roads and streets.

Traffic was missing from the roads while hotels and other businesses were closed.

As soon as the rainfall began, power supply to the city was suspended, plunging the city into darkness. Rainfall has also been reported from Mirwah Gorchani, Digri, Jhuddo, Tando Jam Muhammad, Sindhri, Kot Ghulam Muhammad Khan etc.

Following the rain, a huge rush of people was seen at fish shops in different parts of the city. It was still raining till the filing of this news.