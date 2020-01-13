Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Secretary Major (Retired) Azam Suleman Khan has directed officers to ensure availability of flour at the price fixed by the government in the province and take stern action against the flour mills which are not complying with the instructions. All field officers were also directed to monitor dispatch systems of the flour mills and prices of flour. Chief Secretary was presiding over a meeting along with Provincial Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal at his camp office on Sunday. All commissioners and deputy commissioners were directed to take measures against smuggling of flour and the artificial crisis of flour. During meeting, field officers were also instructed to keep close liaison with the district price committees and representatives of market committees for ensuring provision of vegetables, fruits, sugar, pulses, cooking oil and other edibles on the prices fixed by the government. Secretary Food told the Chief Secretary that introduction of grading system in the markets has increased the purchasing power of the customer since the said system ensures eradication of unfair pricing and no extra burden is being faced by the consumer. Similarly, progress on home delivery service for the vegetables and fruits was also reviewed. Secretary Industries apprised the CS that at present Online Home Delivery Service is functional in three cities including Multan, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad and soon it will be started in Lahore and Gujranwala. While taking into consideration upcoming crushing season, operations of the sugar mills were also came under discussion. It was decided that at least one sugar mill will be made functional in each district. CS directed the field officers to check the operational status of the sugar mills and to ensure that the non functional mills are made operational and a report in this regard be sent within two days. The CS was told that currently 35 sugar mills are working in Punjab while other four sugar mills will also be made operational.