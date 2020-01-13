Share:

ISLAMABAD - KP Senior Minister for Tourism Atif Khan Sunday said the international hospitality industries and hotels were taking keen interest in investing and opening a chain of its luxury hotels at different tourist spots of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to attract more tourists in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, Atif Khan said foreign investors had shown interest in investing in tourism sector which was a positive sign, adding that soft image of the country was being recognized by the whole world now under the new tourism policies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

The tourism and hospitality industry attract investments in hotels, restaurants and resorts and also generates local economic activity with spending generated by tourists, he added.

He said PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran khan would ensure provision of all modern facilities to provide enjoyable and secure environment to domestic as well as foreign tourists.

He said after foreign investment in tourism, economic activities in these areas would increase, which would create more job opportunities for youngsters.

Over the recent years, the perception of this beautiful country had changed positively, among the global community, he admired.

Therefore, an increasingly large number of tourists from all over the world were already expressing the desire to visit Pakistan, where they could explore the diversity of its pristine landscapes, ranging from the world’s highest mountains to scenic beaches on a long coastline, along with lush green fields, vast deserts and much more, the minister said.

“It is our national duty to preserve our natural environment and cultural heritage so that our next generations may also enjoy the God-gifted beauty of our country,” Atif Khan added.

He also called for greater role of the private sector to jump start tourism in the country that would result in creating jobs and generating revenues. He hoped that with this increasing trust of tourists towards Pakistan, huge foreign investment was expected in tourism sector as the government was focusing on building this sector on a priority basis.

“The private sector should handle the tourism and hospitality affairs, he said, adding, the government bodies would only provide them their basic needs.”

The PTI government was taking steps on emergency basis to promote and develop tourism under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan as tourism was close to the heart of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Atif Khan said tourism policy would be implemented in coordination with the provinces while adopting the international best practices.

Better hotels, transportation, infrastructure, good roads, food industry, improved recreation facilities and security were vital for attracting tourists, he added.