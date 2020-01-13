Share:

Karachi - Renowned nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan has urged students to gain knowledge not for the sake of getting degrees only.

Speaking as the chief guest on the last day of a four-day fifth Dr AQ Khan Winter School Workshop, which was held here at the Dr AQ Khan Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering (KIBGE), University of Karachi on Sunday, he advised that the youngsters should realize the importance of education and must realize that they would not be able to do anything in their lives without education.

He warned that there was no future for those who ignored education in their lives.

“Rather spending five years in the universities to get degrees and cram the syllabus, students should work harder and besides learning the theories, should spend sufficient time in the laboratories to learn how to operate different tools,” Khan said, and added, “The students should also focus on conducting valuable research and learn from the experiences of their teachers, colleagues and seniors.”

He said that KIBGE was providing all necessary facilities required for conducting quality research and its labs were equipped with modern tools and technologies.

Dr AQ Khan said that he always felt pleased to see faces of young researchers and scholars at the KIBGE.

He informed the audience that people used to ask him frequently to do something for the city and its youngsters, so he had decided to build KIBGE, which was providing the highest standards of education to the students of the whole country.

The nuclear scientist advised the students that after completing their M. Phil from the Institute, they should go abroad and take admissions in PhD, and those who had done their PhDs must do post-doctorate from foreign universities and then return to Pakistan to serve the beloved motherland.