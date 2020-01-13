Share:

The German government announced that preparations were still continuing for an international conference this month in Berlin to facilitate a political solution to the Libyan conflict.

Speaking at a news conference in Berlin on Monday, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman said it was still early to make an official announcement today on the date and details of the planned conference.

“Preparations are underway for such a conference, in any case, it would take place in January here in Berlin,” Steffen Seibert said.

Earlier on Monday, various media outlets reported that the long-planned Libya conference would take place on Jan. 19.

Germany welcomes cease-fire in Libya

Seibert welcomed recent efforts by Turkey and Russia for a ceasefire in Libya, and underlined that it was also important for the success of the planned conference.

Libya’s UN-recognized government in Tripoli and forces loyal to Gen. Khalifa Haftar accepted on Saturday a joint call by Turkey and Russia for a ceasefire.

On Monday, Libya’s Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj and Haftar arrived in Moscow for talks on the terms of a cease-fire agreement.

In April, Haftar launched an offensive to capture Tripoli from the UN-recognized government.

According to the UN, more than 1,000 people have been killed since the start of the operation and more than 5,000 others injured.

Since the ouster of late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: one in eastern Libya supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates and the other in Tripoli, which enjoys UN and international recognition.