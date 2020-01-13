Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information, Archives and Labour Saeed Ghani on Sunday, while welcoming the decision of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui to quit the federal cabinet, said that the decision by MQM should have come a long time ago.

Ghani said that the federal government, led by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), did not only make false promises with people, but it also deceived its coalition partners.

Provincial minister for information, however, dispelled the impression that MQM leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui had left the federal cabinet on the advice of PPP. He said that MQM was independent in taking its decisions, and it was for them to decide whether to join the Sindh government or not.

He said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman, on number of occasions in the past, had said that people of the country were suffering owing to the ‘disastrous’ policies of the PTI-led government.

Ghani said that although the PTI was ruling at the Centre due to the support of its coalition partners, yet the party hardly gave due value to them.

The provincial minister for information said that PTI never fulfilled the promises it had made to the people of Karachi.

He said that not a single penny had been released from the promised Rs162 billion Karachi package. Ghani said that PTI had given nothing to the people, except for inflation and unemployment.

He said that everyone in the country was suffering due to the ‘poor’ economic policies of the government. “No positive change is expected, so long as PTI is in power,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Sindh Minister for Information and Labour, while addressing a ceremony, organised to celebrate the 92nd birth anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB), said that the determination and perseverance shown by Bhutto in the face of all odds was exemplary for the youth of this country.

Ghani opined that ZAB was the first leader of this country who made people realize that they themselves were the architect and guardian of their destiny.

Provincial Minister for Information said that late Bhutto, during his entire political life, selflessly served this country. “That’s why he holds an exceptional place in the hearts of people of this country.

He said that the adoption of the Constitution of 1973 and rallying the Muslim world on one platform were few of ZAB’s accomplishments.

He said that it was the personality of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto that emboldened the heart of every single downtrodden Pakistani. Later, Ghani, along with other members of the party and the activists of PPP, cut a cake in connection with the former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s 92nd birth anniversary.