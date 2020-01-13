Share:

LAHORE - A musical event titled ‘Ghazal Festival’ featuring performances of students from different educational institutions would be held on Jan 15 at Alhamra Arts Centre, The Mall. Singers including Samiya Gohar, Rohama Justin, Nalain Abbas, Suleman Sajjad, Shehar Bano, Zainab Waseem, Haider, Kazim Rizvi, Zoha Waseem, Nirsha, Rimsha Ashraf and Shazia from different educational institutions along with Ustaad Abdul Rauf would perform at the festival. Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said that Alhamra’s role in creating new opportunities for young people in the field of music was our prime goal.