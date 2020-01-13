Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Federal government has summoned the meeting of Central Selection Board meeting on January 27th to review the promotion cases of grade-19 and grade-20 to next grades.

According to the notification” a meeting of Central Selection Board Meeting (CSB) to consider of promotion cases of officers of BS-19 and from BS-20 to Bs-21 of all services/Groups and Ex-cadre posts will be held on 27th, 28th and 29th, 2020, in Committee room of the Establishment Division, Cabinet Secretariat Islamabad under the Chairmanship of Haseeb Akhtar Chairman FPSC/Chairman CSB.”

Secretary Establishment Division, all serving Chief Secretaries and all serving Inspector Generals of provinces would also attend the meeting.

Well placed sources told The Nation that the CSB would review the over 400 promotion cases of different services cases during three days meeting.

They said that all sections of Establishment Division have finalised the officers panels to present before CSB meeting.

They mentioned that the cases over 80 officers of grade-19 and grade-20 of Pakistan Administrative Service, 75 promotion cases of officers of Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) would be present before CSB meeting.

Talking to The Nation, a senior official said that the Establishment Division had done all arrangements in mid of December but the meeting got little bit delay due to the busy schedule of Secretary Establishment Division.

He said that the govt has streamlined the Promotion Board meetings in last one and half years.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government only conducted four to five CSB meeting and most of them were challanged in different courts by civil servants.

They said that PML-N only promoted its blue eyed officers during its tenure.